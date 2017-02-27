Authorities believe man drowned in Riverton irrigation ditch
A woman told investigators she saw the Lander man standing near the edge of the water before she went back inside her home Tuesday evening. After she heard some kind of commotion, she went outside and the man was no longer there.
