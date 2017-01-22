Wyoming bill prohibits power companies from using renewables

A group of Wyoming legislators in the state's House and Senate -- all representing coal country and all avowed climate deniers -- have introduced a bill that would ban Wyoming power companies from using solar or wind power by 2019, and requires non-renewable power to account for 95% of the state's power by 2018. Under this new proposal, power providers could continue to generate and sell wind to customers outside of Wyoming without a penalty-but they would be hit with a fee for providing that same power to in-state residents and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.