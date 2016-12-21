Gillette histories
Two Wyoming counties are stone broke. Sweetwater County has no cash to meet its obligations and must issue certificates of indebtedness, payable at some future date, to meet its obligations, which is a situation not contemplated by the majority of the votes of the county when recently they authorized a road bond issue of $300,000.
