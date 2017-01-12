Campbell County shows largest drop in jobless rate
The county saw the state's largest drop in unemployment rate in November, from 6.3 percent in October to 5.9 percent. That dip reflects an overall drop in Wyoming's unemployment rate, which fell to 4.9 percent last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
|Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Laura
|1
|Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12)
|Sep '13
|kk
|2
|Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11)
|May '11
|Gary Lorentzen
|1
|Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Sabrina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC