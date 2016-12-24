BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Gather in...

BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Gather in North Lander Complex

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 24, 2016 Read more: The Horse

The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming's Lander Field Office is requesting public input prior to analyzing a proposed wild horse gather in the North Lander Wild Horse Complex. The North Lander Complex is located in southeast Fremont County and is made up of the Conant Creek, Dishpan Butte, Muskrat Basin and Rock Creek Mountain herd management areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Latter Day Taints 2
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
News Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08) Oct '15 Unknow 6
News Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Laura 1
News Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12) Sep '13 kk 2
News Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11) May '11 Gary Lorentzen 1
News Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10) Oct '10 Sabrina 1
See all Fremont County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC