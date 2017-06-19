With $8.6 billion spent, fate of nuclear reactors still unknown
An aerial view of the V.C. Summer construction site in Jenkinsville, where two nuclear reactors are being built by Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas. The utilities are studying whether to complete the $14 billion project following a bankruptcy filing in March by lead contractor Westinghouse Electric.
