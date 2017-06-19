With $8.6 billion spent, fate of nucl...

With $8.6 billion spent, fate of nuclear reactors still unknown

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Post and Courier

An aerial view of the V.C. Summer construction site in Jenkinsville, where two nuclear reactors are being built by Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas. The utilities are studying whether to complete the $14 billion project following a bankruptcy filing in March by lead contractor Westinghouse Electric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfield County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour the past from your computer (Sep '06) Jun '13 nope 4
News Columbia to increase monitoring from nuclear plant (Oct '12) Oct '12 Attention 2
News Santee Cooper plans rate hikes for nuclear plants (Dec '11) Dec '11 hahahoho 1
News Man Who Shot Amber Grant Files An Appeal (Oct '07) May '11 ALstep10 32
News Gullah culture, cuisine rich with history (May '11) May '11 trevincannon 1
News Fairfield County Releases Salaries (Jun '08) Oct '10 concerned 10
News Three people injured in shooting on Chester Co.... (May '10) May '10 WOW 1
See all Fairfield County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfield County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC