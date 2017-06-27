Should SCE&G Refund Ratepayers for Nuclear Project?
The Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth are going for the throat of two nuclear power reactors under construction by South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper. While they're calling for complete abandonment of the project, the environmentally focused duo also wants the utilities to pay back ratepayers.
Read more at Free Times.

