Should SCE&G Refund Ratepayers for Nu...

Should SCE&G Refund Ratepayers for Nuclear Project?

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Free Times

The Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth are going for the throat of two nuclear power reactors under construction by South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper. While they're calling for complete abandonment of the project, the environmentally focused duo also wants the utilities to pay back ratepayers.

