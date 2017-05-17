Woman charged with arson, murder in f...

Woman charged with arson, murder in fire that killed her kids, husband

Monday May 8

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a woman on Monday in connection with a fatal house fire in Winnsboro that resulted in the death of her two children and husband. The house fire occurred early Sunday morning and killed 29-year-old Justin Omar Wilson, 8-year-old Kemya Coleman and 6-year-old Deshawn Wilson, according to Douglas.

