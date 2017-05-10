Minor earthquake reported in the Midlands
According to the United States Geological Survey, The 1.6 magnitude quake was reported about 17km, or 10 miles, north of Chapin near the Monticello Reservoir in Fairfield County. It occurred at 2:06 UTC , which is four hours ahead of Eastern Time.
