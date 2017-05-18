Community Builder: JA Volunteer impac...

Community Builder: JA Volunteer impacts more than 1800 students

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

She is not a teacher by trade, but for more than 16 years, more than 1800 students in Fairfield County schools have been impacted by the life of one volunteer. Gloria Thomas has taught countless lessons to young students through Junior Achievement of Greater South Carolina.

