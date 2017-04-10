State regulator defends actions in SCE&G project
Was the Public Service Commission alerted to staggering financial issues at Westinghouse? Was it aware of how this might imperil billions of dollars S.C. Electric & Gas has invested in the two new nuclear power plants in nearby Fairfield County? Critics have told the Chronicle that employees at the site are aware of operational problems but SCE&G management said nothing. The Chronicle asked Jocelyn Boyd, the PSC Commission administrator, and Dukes Scott of the Office of Regulatory Staff these questions.
Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.
