Missing 78-year-old in Newberry County found safe
Phillips was located safe and sound in Fairfield County. Deputies credit the many tips that came in after the alert went out from people who had seen him earlier in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfield County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour the past from your computer (Sep '06)
|Jun '13
|nope
|4
|Columbia to increase monitoring from nuclear plant (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Attention
|2
|Santee Cooper plans rate hikes for nuclear plants (Dec '11)
|Dec '11
|hahahoho
|1
|Man Who Shot Amber Grant Files An Appeal (Oct '07)
|May '11
|ALstep10
|32
|Gullah culture, cuisine rich with history (May '11)
|May '11
|trevincannon
|1
|Fairfield County Releases Salaries (Jun '08)
|Oct '10
|concerned
|10
|Three people injured in shooting on Chester Co.... (May '10)
|May '10
|WOW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfield County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC