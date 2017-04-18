Fairfield Co. nuclear plant hangs in the balance following Westinghouse bankruptcy
SCE&G says the outage allows the company to replace fuel assemblies and do preventive maintenance work at the reactor known as VC Summer Unit One. if all goes as had been planned a few months ago, Units 2 and 3 in Jenkinsville would be online around August 2020.
