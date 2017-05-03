Deputies: Missing elderly man located...

Deputies: Missing elderly man located safely in Fairfield Co. thanks to public

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: WMBF

Deputies say 78-year-old Richard Phillips was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. at 8987 Broad River Road in the Pomaria area of Newberry County. Phillips was discovered missing around 4:30 p.m. Deputies and first responders were on scene conduction door-to-door and area searches for Phillips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfield County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour the past from your computer (Sep '06) Jun '13 nope 4
News Columbia to increase monitoring from nuclear plant (Oct '12) Oct '12 Attention 2
News Santee Cooper plans rate hikes for nuclear plants (Dec '11) Dec '11 hahahoho 1
News Man Who Shot Amber Grant Files An Appeal (Oct '07) May '11 ALstep10 32
News Gullah culture, cuisine rich with history (May '11) May '11 trevincannon 1
News Fairfield County Releases Salaries (Jun '08) Oct '10 concerned 10
News Three people injured in shooting on Chester Co.... (May '10) May '10 WOW 1
See all Fairfield County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfield County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,470 • Total comments across all topics: 280,756,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC