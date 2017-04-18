Coroner: Man drowns when ATV overturn...

Coroner: Man drowns when ATV overturns while crossing creek

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The Fairfield County Coroner says a Spartanburg man died when an all-terrain-vehicle he was riding overturned while trying to cross a rain-swollen creek. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Steven Bradford Armfield of Spartanburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfield County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour the past from your computer (Sep '06) Jun '13 nope 4
News Columbia to increase monitoring from nuclear plant (Oct '12) Oct '12 Attention 2
News Santee Cooper plans rate hikes for nuclear plants (Dec '11) Dec '11 hahahoho 1
News Man Who Shot Amber Grant Files An Appeal (Oct '07) May '11 ALstep10 32
News Gullah culture, cuisine rich with history (May '11) May '11 trevincannon 1
News Fairfield County Releases Salaries (Jun '08) Oct '10 concerned 10
News Three people injured in shooting on Chester Co.... (May '10) May '10 WOW 1
See all Fairfield County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfield County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC