Car shown is a similar model to the suspect vehicle.

Sunday Apr 16

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County. Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, a car hit and killed a pedestrian on Old Camden Road near Trade Mill Court.

