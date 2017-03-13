Education 38 mins ago 4:20 p.m.SC has the worst schools in the nation? Education Chief says no
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman blasted a recent U.S. News and World Report ranking that pegged South Carolina as last in the nation in public education. The report focused too much on the ACT, a college readiness exam, and failed to emphasize what the state is doing to prepare students to actually succeed in today's economy, Spearman said.
Fairfield County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour the past from your computer (Sep '06)
|Jun '13
|nope
|4
|Columbia to increase monitoring from nuclear plant (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Attention
|2
|Santee Cooper plans rate hikes for nuclear plants (Dec '11)
|Dec '11
|hahahoho
|1
|Man Who Shot Amber Grant Files An Appeal (Oct '07)
|May '11
|ALstep10
|32
|Gullah culture, cuisine rich with history (May '11)
|May '11
|trevincannon
|1
|Fairfield County Releases Salaries (Jun '08)
|Oct '10
|concerned
|10
|Three people injured in shooting on Chester Co.... (May '10)
|May '10
|WOW
|1
