Education 38 mins ago 4:20 p.m.SC has the worst schools in the nation? Education Chief says no

Tuesday Mar 14

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman blasted a recent U.S. News and World Report ranking that pegged South Carolina as last in the nation in public education. The report focused too much on the ACT, a college readiness exam, and failed to emphasize what the state is doing to prepare students to actually succeed in today's economy, Spearman said.

