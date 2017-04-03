Could possible bankruptcy hurt ongoing Midlands nuclear project?
Right now, some in the Midlands and beyond are concerned by reports from CNBC and other news outlets that Westinghouse Electric could soon file for bankruptcy after big financial losses. Westinghouse, which is owned by Toshiba, is constructing and engineering two new nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Fairfield County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour the past from your computer (Sep '06)
|Jun '13
|nope
|4
|Columbia to increase monitoring from nuclear plant (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Attention
|2
|Santee Cooper plans rate hikes for nuclear plants (Dec '11)
|Dec '11
|hahahoho
|1
|Man Who Shot Amber Grant Files An Appeal (Oct '07)
|May '11
|ALstep10
|32
|Gullah culture, cuisine rich with history (May '11)
|May '11
|trevincannon
|1
|Fairfield County Releases Salaries (Jun '08)
|Oct '10
|concerned
|10
|Three people injured in shooting on Chester Co.... (May '10)
|May '10
|WOW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfield County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC