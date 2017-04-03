Could possible bankruptcy hurt ongoin...

Could possible bankruptcy hurt ongoing Midlands nuclear project?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Right now, some in the Midlands and beyond are concerned by reports from CNBC and other news outlets that Westinghouse Electric could soon file for bankruptcy after big financial losses. Westinghouse, which is owned by Toshiba, is constructing and engineering two new nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfield County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour the past from your computer (Sep '06) Jun '13 nope 4
News Columbia to increase monitoring from nuclear plant (Oct '12) Oct '12 Attention 2
News Santee Cooper plans rate hikes for nuclear plants (Dec '11) Dec '11 hahahoho 1
News Man Who Shot Amber Grant Files An Appeal (Oct '07) May '11 ALstep10 32
News Gullah culture, cuisine rich with history (May '11) May '11 trevincannon 1
News Fairfield County Releases Salaries (Jun '08) Oct '10 concerned 10
News Three people injured in shooting on Chester Co.... (May '10) May '10 WOW 1
See all Fairfield County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfield County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC