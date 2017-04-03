Bill would fight SCE&G hikes

Tuesday Mar 28 Lexington County Chronicle

Utility made big profits each time its costs rose What if every time the cost of groceries rose, your grocer profited from it? That doesn't seem fair to you as a consumer does it? But that's what state law has allowed S.C. Electric & Gas to do each time it has to borrow more money to meet skyrocketing nuclear plant building costs now reaching $2.5 billion. Cost overruns should not be a source of profit, said Republican Rep. Todd Atwater of Lexington.

