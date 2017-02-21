Stolen truck located, search continue...

Stolen truck located, search continues for burglary suspect

Investigators in Newberry County say they have located a truck stolen by a burglary suspect earlier this month, but they still are searching for the man accused of stealing it. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says the pickup truck was stolen on February 9 from a home near Keitt's Crossroads.

