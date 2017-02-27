Multiple agencies searching for individuals who shot at SCHP troopers
Multiple agencies have responded to a scene where officials are searching for multiple suspects who allegedly fired shots at Highway Patrol troopers. Just after 10 p.m. Friday night, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were involved in a car chase that began in Fairfield County.
