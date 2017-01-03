Winnsboro woman charged with filing f...

Winnsboro woman charged with filing false police report

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A Winnsboro woman has been charged with filing a false police report for reporting a robbery that investigators say didn't happen. According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, Cindy Tinkler, 55, was arrested Monday morning.

