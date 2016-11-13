Electric shock: South Carolina utilit...

Electric shock: South Carolina utility board OKs $831M increase for nuke project

Nov 13, 2016

The state Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement between South Carolina Electric & Gas and the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce that limits to $831 million the increase in construction costs for two new nuclear units near Jenkinsville . That means bills are likely to go up again to cover the additional costs at the V.C. Summer site.

