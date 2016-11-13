Electric shock: South Carolina utility board OKs $831M increase for nuke project
The state Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement between South Carolina Electric & Gas and the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce that limits to $831 million the increase in construction costs for two new nuclear units near Jenkinsville . That means bills are likely to go up again to cover the additional costs at the V.C. Summer site.
Read more at Post and Courier.
Fairfield County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour the past from your computer (Sep '06)
|Jun '13
|nope
|4
|Columbia to increase monitoring from nuclear plant (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Attention
|2
|Santee Cooper plans rate hikes for nuclear plants (Dec '11)
|Dec '11
|hahahoho
|1
|Man Who Shot Amber Grant Files An Appeal (Oct '07)
|May '11
|ALstep10
|32
|Gullah culture, cuisine rich with history (May '11)
|May '11
|trevincannon
|1
|Fairfield County Releases Salaries (Jun '08)
|Oct '10
|concerned
|10
|Three people injured in shooting on Chester Co.... (May '10)
|May '10
|WOW
|1
