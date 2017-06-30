Body found ashore in Dorchester County

Body found ashore in Dorchester County

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: WMDT

On Saturday, July 1, 2017, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Tom's Point on Lower Hooper's Island for a reported body on the shoreline. Upon arrival, deputies were taken by a tourist to a location and were able to confirm that the badly decomposed body was that of a human.

Chicago, IL

