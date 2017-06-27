Troopers searching for suspect in Hurlock stabbing
In Hurlock, state troopers are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a Dorchester County man Saturday morning. Police say the victim is identified as 53-year-old Dewayne Camper of Hurlock, Maryland.
