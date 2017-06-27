The roadwork will start this week in Dorchester County on MD 335.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said MD 335 will be closed until the end of July to repair a damaged culvert pipe near Golden Hill Road. "This was an unexpected repair that was discovered and MDOT SHA is working hard to replace the damaged pipe and reopen MD 335 as soon as possible," said MDOT SHA District Engineer Jay Meredith.
