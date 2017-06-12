Police: Cambridge man tried to hide c...

Police: Cambridge man tried to hide cocaine in child's pants during traffic stop

Wednesday Jun 7

A Cambridge man was arrested last Wednesday on drug charges after he allegedly tried to hide cocaine in the pants of a 9-year-old girl, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said. Officials say members of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Cambridge Police Department were working on a drug investigation when they conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows in the area of U.S. Route 50 and Maryland Route 16. The Charger reportedly turned into the Walmart parking lot and continued for a short distance before stopping.

Chicago, IL

