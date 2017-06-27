Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in D...

Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

Sunday Jun 25

According to state police, just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday night on Route 16 near Indian Creek Road in East New Market, 36-year-old Jesse Marshall of East New Market was struck and killed by a Honda Accord. State Police say according to their preliminary investigation, evidence shows that Marshall was walking in the travel portion of the roadway wearing dark colored clothing when he was hit by the car.

Chicago, IL

