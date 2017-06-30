Man facing charges after alleged assault of 3 in East New Market
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a reported assault on June 20, at a home on Academy Street in East New Market. Officials say after arriving to the scene, they learned that 62-year-old Robert Lee White Jr., of 21 Academy Street, had assaulted three women at that address, including choking one of them.
