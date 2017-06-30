Man charged in connection to Cambridg...

Man charged in connection to Cambridge robbery

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office report that they made an arrest in connection to a reported robbery that occurred on Glenburn Avenue, in Cambridge on June 22. Authorities say he was charged with robbery, second degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of theft under $100, and held on a $15,000 bond.

