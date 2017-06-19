Harriet Tubman Statue May Come to Capitol
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is working to place a statue of Harriet Tubman in the Capitol The state of Maryland is moving closer to having a statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman built for display in the United States Capitol. The state's junior senator, Democrat Chris Van Hollen , said at a recent hearing that his staff has been working with the Architect of the Capitol to plan for the creation and donation of the sculpture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Dorchester County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07)
|Oct '15
|Da P
|32
|The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Old Father William
|1
|Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14)
|May '14
|jon the cook
|1
|Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|no one cares
|2
|"Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11)
|Jan '14
|Hank
|4
|Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09)
|Dec '13
|scrooge
|3
|2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11)
|Dec '13
|Daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC