Harriet Tubman Statue May Come to Capitol

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is working to place a statue of Harriet Tubman in the Capitol The state of Maryland is moving closer to having a statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman built for display in the United States Capitol. The state's junior senator, Democrat Chris Van Hollen , said at a recent hearing that his staff has been working with the Architect of the Capitol to plan for the creation and donation of the sculpture.

