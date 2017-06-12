Dorchester County Traffic Stop Leads to Suspected Heroin Dealer's Arrest
HURLOCK , Md.- A Hurlock man accused of distributing fentanyl-laced heroin throughout Dorchester County is behind bars on numerous charges. According to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips, on Thursday, June 7, members of the Sheriff's Office, Cambridge Police Department, Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force and the Dorchester County States Attorney's Office, executed three search & seizure warrants on 37-year-old Brian D. Newcomb of 4942 Skinners Run Road in Hurlock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Dorchester County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07)
|Oct '15
|Da P
|32
|The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Old Father William
|1
|Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14)
|May '14
|jon the cook
|1
|Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|no one cares
|2
|"Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11)
|Jan '14
|Hank
|4
|Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09)
|Dec '13
|scrooge
|3
|2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11)
|Dec '13
|Daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC