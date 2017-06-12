Dorchester County Traffic Stop Leads ...

Dorchester County Traffic Stop Leads to Suspected Heroin Dealer's Arrest

Monday Jun 12

HURLOCK , Md.- A Hurlock man accused of distributing fentanyl-laced heroin throughout Dorchester County is behind bars on numerous charges. According to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips, on Thursday, June 7, members of the Sheriff's Office, Cambridge Police Department, Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force and the Dorchester County States Attorney's Office, executed three search & seizure warrants on 37-year-old Brian D. Newcomb of 4942 Skinners Run Road in Hurlock.

