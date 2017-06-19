Cambridge man charged as a result of drug investigation

Deputies say that a Cambridge man was arrested last Friday in connection with the alleged distribution of illegal narcotics throughout Dorchester County. According to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, as a result of an investigation by Cambridge Police Department, deputies, Hurlock Police Department, Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force, Dorchester County States Attorney's Office, the Capitol Area Fugitive Task Force and A.T.F., two people were arrested and charged.

