Undercover narcotics operation nets 18 arrests, more pending

Monday May 8 Read more: WMDT

After a months-long undercover operation surrounding illegal narcotics, police in Dorchester County say more than a dozen of arrests have been made. Cambridge police chief Mark Lewis says powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin were the three main drugs allegedly sold to an undercover officer in the five-month span.

