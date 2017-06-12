Follow Up - Tailgate Theft Series
Further investigation in the recent tailgate thefts led to the execution of search and seizure warrants in Howard County and Dorchester County which developed two suspects in the case. The suspects were identified as Brandon Lee Blucher of Glenwood, MD, and Riley Allen Eppley of Monrovia, MD.
