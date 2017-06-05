Dorchester Co. Correctional Officer A...

Dorchester Co. Correctional Officer Acquitted of Assault Charge

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Court records show 43-year-old Ronda Stanley of Cambridge was found not guilty by a jury on May 11. A grand jury handed down the indictment in November of 2016.

Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

