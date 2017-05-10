DNR: More than 150 undersized striped...

DNR: More than 150 undersized striped bass seized at Fishing Creek bridge

Friday May 5

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says Natural Resources Police seized 154 undersized striped bass and charged nine men over the weeklong period between April 27th and May 4th, all at the Fishing Creek bridge in Dorchester County. On April 27th, police say they caught two men catching and hiding undersized striped bass.

