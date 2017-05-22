Cambridge woman charged with arson fo...

Cambridge woman charged with arson for public library fire

Friday May 12 Read more: WMDT

An arrest has been made in connection to an intentionally set fire inside the Dorchester County Public Library in Cambridge on Wednesday. Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested Bonnie M. Andrews, 18, of Cambridge, charging her with first degree arson, malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and several other charges, officials said.

