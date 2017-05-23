American Legion Dorchester Post #91 S...

American Legion Dorchester Post #91 Settles into Temporary Home in Cambridge

Monday May 15 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

CAMBRIDGE , Md.- American Legion Post #91 in Dorchester County has moved into its new temporary home in the Governor's Hall at Sailwinds Park. Last May a fire caused roughly $900,000 in damage to Dorchester Post #91's location off Route 50 in Cambridge.

