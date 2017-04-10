Natural Resources Police recover 87 p...

Natural Resources Police recover 87 poached striped bass over two nights of surveillance

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: WMDT

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says nine men were charged with possessing striped bass in a closed season during a two-night surveillance operation on Saturday and Sunday in Dorchester County. Natural Resources Police recovered 87 striped bass in total, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07) Oct '15 Da P 32
The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15) Feb '15 Old Father William 1
News Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14) May '14 jon the cook 1
News Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14) Mar '14 no one cares 2
News "Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11) Jan '14 Hank 4
Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09) Dec '13 scrooge 3
News 2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11) Dec '13 Daddy 2
See all Dorchester County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC