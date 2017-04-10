Natural Resources Police recover 87 poached striped bass over two nights of surveillance
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says nine men were charged with possessing striped bass in a closed season during a two-night surveillance operation on Saturday and Sunday in Dorchester County. Natural Resources Police recovered 87 striped bass in total, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dorchester County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07)
|Oct '15
|Da P
|32
|The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Old Father William
|1
|Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14)
|May '14
|jon the cook
|1
|Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|no one cares
|2
|"Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11)
|Jan '14
|Hank
|4
|Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09)
|Dec '13
|scrooge
|3
|2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11)
|Dec '13
|Daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC