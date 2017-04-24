Five cited for illegal striped bass possession in Dorchester County
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says Natural Resources Police cited five men in Dorchester County on Sunday night and early Monday morning for possessing striped bass during a closed season. Officers on surveillance at the Fishing Creek Bridge on Hoopers Island Road stopped two Philadelphia men shortly after 10 PM, reportedly finding and seizing 13 striped bass, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Dorchester County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07)
|Oct '15
|Da P
|32
|The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Old Father William
|1
|Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14)
|May '14
|jon the cook
|1
|Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|no one cares
|2
|"Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11)
|Jan '14
|Hank
|4
|Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09)
|Dec '13
|scrooge
|3
|2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11)
|Dec '13
|Daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC