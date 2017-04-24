Five cited for illegal striped bass p...

Five cited for illegal striped bass possession in Dorchester County

Monday Apr 10 Read more: WMDT

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says Natural Resources Police cited five men in Dorchester County on Sunday night and early Monday morning for possessing striped bass during a closed season. Officers on surveillance at the Fishing Creek Bridge on Hoopers Island Road stopped two Philadelphia men shortly after 10 PM, reportedly finding and seizing 13 striped bass, officials said.

