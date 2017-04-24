Dorchester County man sentenced for M...

Dorchester County man sentenced for March 2016 arson

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: WMDT

A Dorchester County man was sentenced Monday on charges stemming from a March 2016 arson of a shed in Madison. Christopher Henry Whittle, 58, of Madison, will face just under five years behind bars, being sentenced to 20 years with all but five years suspended and receiving credit for the 69 days he has already served, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07) Oct '15 Da P 32
The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15) Feb '15 Old Father William 1
News Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14) May '14 jon the cook 1
News Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14) Mar '14 no one cares 2
News "Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11) Jan '14 Hank 4
Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09) Dec '13 scrooge 3
News 2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11) Dec '13 Daddy 2
See all Dorchester County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC