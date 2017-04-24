Dorchester County man sentenced for March 2016 arson
A Dorchester County man was sentenced Monday on charges stemming from a March 2016 arson of a shed in Madison. Christopher Henry Whittle, 58, of Madison, will face just under five years behind bars, being sentenced to 20 years with all but five years suspended and receiving credit for the 69 days he has already served, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Dorchester County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07)
|Oct '15
|Da P
|32
|The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Old Father William
|1
|Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14)
|May '14
|jon the cook
|1
|Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|no one cares
|2
|"Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11)
|Jan '14
|Hank
|4
|Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09)
|Dec '13
|scrooge
|3
|2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11)
|Dec '13
|Daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dorchester County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC