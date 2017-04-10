Baltimore Man Suspected in Stabbing A...

Baltimore Man Suspected in Stabbing Arrested in Cambridge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A Baltimore man wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in 2014 has been found and arrested in Cambridge. According to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, a deputy assisted U.S. Marshals on April 4 in arresting 37-year-old Omar Parrine who was staying with a friend on Noble Street in Cambridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07) Oct '15 Da P 32
The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15) Feb '15 Old Father William 1
News Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14) May '14 jon the cook 1
News Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14) Mar '14 no one cares 2
News "Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11) Jan '14 Hank 4
Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09) Dec '13 scrooge 3
News 2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11) Dec '13 Daddy 2
See all Dorchester County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC