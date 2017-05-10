Appeal Denied for Salisbury Man Convi...

Appeal Denied for Salisbury Man Convicted of Murder

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A Maryland court has rejected an appeal from a Salisbury man serving life in prison for the drug-related slaying of a Delaware man . The Court of Special Appeals on Thursday ruled against Deshaune Darling, who challenged the admission of certain evidence at his trial in the death of 40-year-old Radames Guzman of Magnolia, Delaware.

