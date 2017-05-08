213 Stripers Seized, 24 Cited, in Md....

213 Stripers Seized, 24 Cited, in Md. Poaching Crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: California Game and Fish

Suspected Striped Bass Poachers Busted: Maryland wildlife officers have been busy cracking down on striped bass poachers in recent weeks, busting 24 suspected poachers and seizing 213 illegally caught fish. According to a April 21 news release issued by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, enforcement has continued at Fishing Creek Bridge in Dorchester County and the Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park in Talbot County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Game and Fish.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07) Oct '15 Da P 32
The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15) Feb '15 Old Father William 1
News Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14) May '14 jon the cook 1
News Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14) Mar '14 no one cares 2
News "Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11) Jan '14 Hank 4
Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09) Dec '13 scrooge 3
News 2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11) Dec '13 Daddy 2
See all Dorchester County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC