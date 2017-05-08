213 Stripers Seized, 24 Cited, in Md. Poaching Crackdown
Suspected Striped Bass Poachers Busted: Maryland wildlife officers have been busy cracking down on striped bass poachers in recent weeks, busting 24 suspected poachers and seizing 213 illegally caught fish. According to a April 21 news release issued by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, enforcement has continued at Fishing Creek Bridge in Dorchester County and the Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park in Talbot County.
