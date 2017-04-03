Two Hurlock boys charged in connection to breaking into schools, destroying property
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested after they allegedly broke into North Dorchester Middle and North Dorchester High School on March 5th.
