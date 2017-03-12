New Maryland facility celebrates Harriet Tubman

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Md., is about 90 miles from Baltimore and Washington, D.C. A new visitor center honoring Harriet Tubman opened this weekend in Maryland, where Tubman was born a slave and later became a leading figure on the Underground Railroad. The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, in Church Creek, was built on a 17-acre site that preserves landscapes and waterways that would have been familiar to Tubman as a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.