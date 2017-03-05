New Harriet Tubman park presents the Dorchester County she grew up in, fled from
Church Creek, MD-2/28/17 - Assistant park manager Angie Crenshaw surveys the progress of the exhibit installation at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, which opens to the public on March 10. The Visitors Center shows how her family, faith and the Choptank River region shaped Tubman's early years. It is surrounded by a 17-acre state park.
