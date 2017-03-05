New Harriet Tubman park presents the Dorchester County she grew up in, fled from
The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and the visitor center are opening the weekend of March 10-12. The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and the visitor center are opening the weekend of March 10-12.
