Md.'s New Harriet Tubman Visitor Center Opens This Weekend
BALTIMORE - Step back in time this weekend at the grand opening of the new Harriet Tubman Visitor Center in Dorchester County. The Underground Railroad National Historical Park and visitor center were placed at their Dorchester County location because Harriet Tubman lived and eventually escaped slavery from areas close by.
